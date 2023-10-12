Pak vs India clash to kick off with star-studded ceremony

27.9 C
Pakistan vs India World Cup 2023 clash to kick off with a star-studded Glittering ceremony on October 14 in Ahmedabad. 

According to the BCCI, renowned celebrities Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Shankar Mahadevan will be performing in the show.

Cricket fever has gripped Ahmedabad ahead of Saturday’s World Cup 2023 group stage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan

India and Pakistan head into the showdown having both won their opening two matches at the tournament.

The first batch of tickets for Saturday’s game were sold out within an hour of going on sale in August, prompting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release another 14,000 earlier this month

The 134,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted former US President Donald Trump in 2020 and Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese earlier this year, looks a perfect arena for cricket’s fiercest rivalry.

The city has been declared a ‘no-drone zone’ on Saturday, and 11,000 security personnel will be deployed for the high-profile match, Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said.

This will be the 8th meeting between the the two arch-rivals in World Cup history. India have a perfect 7-0 record against Pakistan at ODI World Cups and while the rivalry assumes the Orwellian concept of serious sport — “war minus the shooting” — players from both sides share good relations.

During the Sri Lanka leg of the Asia Cup last month, Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi gave Jasprit Bumrah a gift for the Indian’s newborn baby and the video went viral.

