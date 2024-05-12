29.9 C
PAK vs IRE: Afghan spectator misbehaves with Shaheen Shah Afridi

During the second T20 match between Pakistan and Ireland, an Afghan spectators was reported misbehaved with the Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Afghan spectators allegedly misbehaved with the fast bowler from the stands while he was making his way from the dressing room to the ground.

Upon noticing the misconduct, Afridi promptly informed the Head of Security about the incident.

In response, the security head escorted the Afghan national out of the ground premises.

