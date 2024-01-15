‘Azam Khan should know difference between league and int’l cricket’

Pakistan Cricket Team’s newly inducted wicketkeeper Azam Khan has been criticised for his performance in the ongoing five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) bilateral series against hosts New Zealand.

Azam Khan, son of legendary Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Moin Khan, was picked for New Zealand on the back of his impressive performances in the National T20 Cup 2023. However, he wasn’t able to replicate his impressive form in the ongoing series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M Azam Khan (@azam77khann)

The wicketkeeper batter scored 10 in the series opener at Auckland’s Eden Park. He was dismissed for just two in the following game at Hamilton.

Safe hands from Kane Williamson and the fifth Pakistan wicket falls LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ #nzvPAK pic.twitter.com/GnVGtLeN0t — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 12, 2024

Celebrated sports journalist Shahid Hashmi analyzed Azam Khan’s performance in the bilateral series. According to him, the wicketkeeper has been unable to differentiate between league and international cricket.

According to him, the youngster can score centuries and hit boundaries in the domestic circuit because the bowling quality is not up to the mark there.

He added that the wicketkeeper batter is misfiring in the international version of the game as bowling quality is high there.

Shahid Hashmi saw Azam Khan getting dropped from the team as he failed to capitalize on the chances.

