Fakhar stars as Pakistan beat New Zealand in first ODI

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman scored a match winning century as the side registered a five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Thursday.

The Kiwis, sent to bat first, scored 288-7 in their 50 overs on the back of Daryl Mitchell’s century. He struck a maximum and 11 boundaries on his way to 115-ball 113.

Opener Will Young chipped in with a half-century as he made 86 from 78 balls with the help of eight fours and two sixes in PAK vs NZ first ODI.

Pacer Naseem Shah was the pick of Pakistan bowlers as he returned with outstanding figures of 2-29 in 10 overs. Fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf also took two wickets.

Pakistan chased the 289-run target with nine balls to spare with the left-arm batter stealing the show. Fakhar Zaman struck 117 off 114 balls. His knock included 13 fours and a six.

He put on a 124-run opening stand with left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq. The latter made 60 from 65 balls with five fours and a maximum to his name.

Skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan scored 49 and 42.

Pacer Adam Milne bagged two wickets for New Zealand.

