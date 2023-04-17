PAK VS NZ Live Match: Pakistan Eyeing Third Consecutive Victory in T20I Series

PAK VS NZ T20I: Pakistan, buoyed by their recent successes, will be gunning for a third consecutive win to establish an insurmountable 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The upcoming match is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium tonight.

Pakistan has secured successive victories against New Zealand, winning by a margin of 88 runs and 38 runs in the first and second T20Is, respectively. Despite the convincing losses, New Zealand showed promise in the second game with an improved performance, displaying fighting spirit and likely aiming for a comeback in the upcoming match to narrow the gap against Pakistan.

With New Zealand trailing 0-2 in the five-match series, they face an uphill task of making a comeback in the remaining three games. However, there is still a chance for New Zealand to salvage the series, but they would need to win all three remaining T20 matches. They must bring their best game to the table to turn the tide in their favor and avoid a series defeat.

First T20I:

Chasing a target of 183, the New Zealand batting lineup struggled, collapsing for a meager 94 runs in the 15th over, resulting in a resounding victory for Pakistan. Pakistan’s pacers got off to a remarkable start, taking three quick wickets during the batting powerplay, leaving the visiting side reeling at just 29 runs.

After the early setback, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and Mark Chapman tried to stabilize the innings, putting together a gritty 27-run partnership. However, the budding partnership was broken by Haris Rauf, who dismissed Latham for 20 runs off 24 deliveries.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan had a shaky start with their reliable opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan departing early, leaving them at 30/2 in the fifth over. However, Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub turned the tide with a resilient 79-run partnership that anchored the innings.

Saim Ayub played the role of the aggressor in the partnership, while Fakhar Zaman held his ground firmly. However, Saim’s innings came to an end just three runs short of a half-century, as he was run out by Chad Bowes. Saim scored 47 runs off just 28 deliveries, including four boundaries and two sixes, before departing.

In the end, Pakistan managed to post a competitive total of 182, thanks to Fakhar Zaman’s anchoring innings and Saim Ayub’s quickfire knock. The victory was eventually sealed by Pakistan’s impressive bowling performance, which dismantled New Zealand’s batting lineup and secured a commanding win.

Second T20I:

In the second T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, Pakistan captain Babar Azam played a scintillating innings, scoring an unbeaten century, while Haris Rauf’s four-wicket haul led the hosts to a commanding 38-run victory.

Chasing a target of 193, New Zealand could only manage 154/7 in their allotted 20 overs, despite a half-century by Mark Chapman. The visiting team got off to a cautious start with openers Tom Latham and Chad Bowes adding 44 runs before Pakistan’s spinners, led by Shadab Khan, made breakthroughs.

Shadab Khan claimed the first success for Pakistan in the seventh over by trapping Latham (19) leg before wicket, while Imad Wasim dismissed Bowes (26) in the following over, further hampering New Zealand’s progress. Chapman tried to stabilize the innings and formed a resilient 33-run partnership with Will Young, but Haris Rauf joined the attack and dismissed Young for just nine runs.

Although Chapman’s courageous half-century and his efforts to anchor the innings, New Zealand continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. However, Chapman batted throughout the innings without getting dismissed. In the end, Pakistan managed to restrict New Zealand to 154/7, securing a comfortable 38-run victory.

Overall, Azam’s century and Rauf’s four-wicket haul were the pivotal contributions for Pakistan, as they secured a commanding win in the second T20I against New Zealand.

