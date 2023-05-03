PAK vs NZ ODI: Pakistan triumph over Kiwi’s to secure series victory

KARACHI: In the third PAK vs NZ ODI, held in Karachi, Pakistan displayed their dominance with an impressive all-around performance. As a result, they convincingly defeated New Zealand, securing a 3-0 victory in the five-match series with two games remaining.
Watch PAK vs NZ Live Match in HD Streaming
The third PAK vs NZ ODI of the five-match series was played here at the National Bank Cricket Arena here on Wednesday.
Winning the coin toss, New Zealand captain Tom Latham chose to field first. Pakistan, in turn, managed to accumulate a respectable score on the board thanks to superb half-centuries by Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.
Imam-ul-Haq delivered a powerful performance, hitting seven boundaries and a six, as he led Pakistan’s scoring chart with a remarkable 90 runs off 107 balls.
On the contrary, Babar Azam showcased his batting prowess by scoring an impressive 54 runs off 62 balls, which included three boundaries and a six.
Despite a brilliant start by their openers, Will Young and Tom Blundell, New Zealand found themselves unable to chase down the target set by the Pakistan team. The green shirts’ imposing total proved to be insurmountable, leading to New Zealand’s third consecutive defeat in the ongoing five-match series.
With an impressive innings, Tom Blundell emerged as the leading run-scorer for the visiting team, scoring 65 runs off 78 balls. His innings included seven boundaries, showcasing his skill and determination.