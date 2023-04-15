Green Shirts Triumphant: Pakistan’s Success Continues with Win in 2nd T20I

PAK vs NZ T20I: Pakistan, displaying dominant form, showcased all-round brilliance as they comfortably defeated a nervy New Zealand in the second T20I.

Putting themselves just one victory away from clinching the series. The match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium as per the schedule of the five-match series between the two teams.

Opting to bat first once again, Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s decision proved to be spot-on as his team posted a massive total on the scoreboard. The target proved to be insurmountable for the touring side, resulting in their second consecutive defeat in the PKA vs NZ series.

The two teams will face off again in the third T20I on Monday, April 17th, with Pakistan, led by Babar, aiming to secure the series victory.

