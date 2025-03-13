WATCH: Pakistan team lands in New Zealand for white-ball series

The Pakistan cricket team on Thursday landed in New Zealand’s Christchurch for the PAK vs NZ white-ball series, set to begin on March 16.

The Pakistan squad will rest today before hitting the nets tomorrow ahead of the first PAK vs NZ game.

Allrounder Salman Agha, captain of the T20I side, will lead Pakistan in the first T20I in Christchurch on March 16.

The Pakistan cricket team will then depart for Dunedin to play the second T20I on March 18.

The two sides will face off in the third PAK vs NZ game on March 21 in Auckland, while the subsequent games are scheduled in Mount Maunganui and Wellington on March 23 and 26, respectively.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series, the two sides will face off in Napier in the first ODI, scheduled for March 29.

Read more: New Zealand announce squad for T20 series against Pakistan

The second ODI will be played on April 2 in Hamilton, while Mount Maunganui will host the third and final ODI on April 5.

Pakistan cricket team squads for New Zealand tour

T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Khan (wk)

ODIs: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.