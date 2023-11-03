PAK vs NZ: How is the weather in Bengaluru

Pakistan are eyeing to come one step closer to qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals when they take on New Zealand in the fixture at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, but they have different hurdles to overcome with weather being one of them.

Babar Azam’s side are in a must-win situation as they have to beat 2019 finalist New Zealand and defending champions England to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive.

Green Shirts would hope that New Zealand loses to them and Sri Lanka while Australia beat Afghanistan so that the 1992 champions still be in contention for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals.

However, the situation is dodgy as they would hope that rain doesn’t dampen its chances of staying alive in the tournament. According to the weather website Accuweather, the situation does not look good as there are 68 per cent chances of rain on November 4 in Bangalore.

Moreover, a reduced game between Pakistan and New Zealandcan be expected due to a 25 per cent chance of rain interrupting the proceedings in the evening.

Possible playing XI:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan/Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wicketkeeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, and Trent Boult.