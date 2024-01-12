PAK vs NZ: Saim Ayub’s performance draws attention of legends

During the first T20I against New Zealand, Saim Ayub showcased his immense potential, played a blazing inning, scoring 27 runs off just 8 balls, leaving spectators and cricket enthusiasts in awe.

Unfortunately, his impressive stint was cut short as he was run-out during a crucial moment in the game.

SAIM AYUB – He has shown what he can do in future for Pakistan in T20I. – 27 runs from just 8 balls but got run-out in the important stage. pic.twitter.com/mbAmlSaCPj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2024

The young talented batter of Pakistan, Saim Ayub, from his playing style and performance in international cricket managed to capture the attention of cricketing legends around the world.

In a recent Test series, Saim Ayub showcased his immense potential against Australia.

The left-handed batter only scored 34 runs in a test match but his entertaining batting style draws the eyeballs of the cricketing legends around the world.

In their podcast, Club Prairie Fire, both cricket legends, Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, expressed their admiration for Pakistan’s recent performance in the Australia Series.

Both Gilly and Vaughany were impressed with Pakistan 🇵🇰 in the recent Australia Series 🇦🇺 and there’s one player they are going to keep a very close eye on for the future…🌟 #ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/Cc3Qmav1Wa — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) January 12, 2024

Among the standout players, Saim Ayub has caught the attention of the cricket pundits, with Gilchrist and Vaughan pointing out the performance of the budding talent – Saim Ayub – in the upcoming matches.