New Zealand win toss, elect to bat in tri-nation series opener

LAHORE: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the opening PAK vs NZ game of the tri-nation series on Saturday.

The match is being played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium which has been renovated and upgraded for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said that Babar Azam will open the inning with left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman in the first PAK vs NZ game.

The decision to make the former Pakistan captain open the inning comes amid regular opener Saim Ayub’s absence from the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series and the following Champions Trophy 2025.

Following the game, New Zealand will face South Africa on Monday, February 10, in a day match at the same venue.

“The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time),” according to the PCB schedule.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan, (c) (wk), Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing XI:

Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ben Sears, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke.

