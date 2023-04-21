Tom Latham wishes Eid to Babar Azam, video goes viral

A video of New Zealand captain Tom Latham wishing Eidul Fitr to his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam is going viral.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared the video on their Instagram account. The viral clip showed the two captains interacting with each other during the fourth T20I at Rawalpindi.

Tom Latham wished Babar Azam Eidul Fitr before leaving. The latter thanked him for the gesture.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth Pakistan-New Zealand T20I was abandoned due to a hailstorm. The visitors – being sent to bat first – were 164-5 in 18.5 overs when the game was brought to a halt.

Mark Chapman and opener Chad Bowes were standout players with the bat as they scored half-centuries.

Mark Chapman top-scored with his unbeaten 71 from 42 balls. His knock included 10 boundaries and a six. Chad Bowes struck seven fours and a maximum on his way to 38-ball 54.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, all-rounder Imad Wasim returned with figures of 3-19 in his four overs. Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took a wicket each.

Pakistan lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. The fifth match will be contested at the same venue on March 24.

