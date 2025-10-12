PAK vs SA 2025: Muthusamy's Double Strike Stuns Pakistan, Halts Progress Before Tea in Lahore

LAHORE: The momentum of the day’s play shifted dramatically just moments before the tea break, as South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy claimed two wickets in two balls to put the brakes on Pakistan’s innings.

Earlier, the session had belonged entirely to Pakistan, thanks to a gritty and determined partnership between opener Imam-ul-Haq and captain Shan Masood.

After an early setback where Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for just two, the pair dug in to steady the ship. They skillfully navigated the Proteas’ bowling attack, forging a commanding century stand that saw both batsmen raise their bats for well-deserved half-centuries.

The partnership continued to flourish after lunch until Prenelan Subrayen finally provided a much-needed breakthrough for the visitors, trapping Shan Masood for an impressive 76.

However, the real drama unfolded right at the stroke of tea. Imam-ul-Haq, looking composed and destined for a century, was dismissed for a heartbreaking 93, caught off Muthusamy’s bowling.

In a stunning turn of events, the very next ball saw the incoming Saud Shakeel depart for a golden duck, caught and bowled by the spinner.

The quick succession of wickets left Pakistan in a more precarious position, with star batsman Babar Azam remaining unbeaten on 23.

South Africa will now head into the final session with renewed confidence after wrestling back control of the game.