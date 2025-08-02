web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 2, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Pakistan bat first in WCL 2025 final against South Africa

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani champions have won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final at Edgbaston.

Pakistan Champions Playing XI

Kamran, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal and Sohail Tanvir.

South Africa Champions Playing XI

Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, JP Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso (c), Duanne Olivier and Imran Tahir.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.