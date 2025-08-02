Pakistan bat first in WCL 2025 final against South Africa

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani champions have won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa Champions in the final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 final at Edgbaston.

Pakistan Champions Playing XI

Kamran, Sharjeel Khan, Umar Amin, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Rumman Raees, Saeed Ajmal and Sohail Tanvir.

South Africa Champions Playing XI

Hashim Amla, JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Morne van Wyk, JP Duminy, Jacques Rudolph, Wayne Parnell, Hardus Viljoen, Aaron Phangiso (c), Duanne Olivier and Imran Tahir.