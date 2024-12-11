Pak vs SA: Rizwan credits South Africa for playing better cricket

Pakistan cricket team captain, Mohammad Rizwan, highlighted several positives for the team despite losing first T20I to South Africa in Durban on Tuesday.

In post match presentation, Mohammad Rizwan said: “There were many positives for us in this game, expressing optimism about the team’s performance.”

Rizwan credited South African players for their stellar efforts and playing better cricket.

“The credit for this win goes to David Miller and George Linde,” he remarked. Mohammad Rizwan also credited South African spinners for bowling exceptionally well and made great use of the pitch and conditions.

“We will try to bounce back in the upcoming game,” the Pakistan cricket team captain assured.

George Linde backed his quickfire 48 with four-wicket haul and steered South Africa to an 11-run victory over Pakistan in the first T20I of the three-match series.

Read more: Miller, Linde power South Africa to 183 in first T20I

Chasing 184-run target, the green shirts could accumulate 172/8 in the allotted 20 overs despite skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s half-century.

South Africa posted 183 on the scoreboard after David Miller smashed 82 off 40 balls in the first PAK v SA T20I in Durban.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first, however, they were off to a disastrous start as opening batter Rassie van der Dussen was dismissed for a duck by Shaheen Afridi in the very first over.

His opening partner Reeza Hendricks was the next to follow as he fell to spinner Abrar Ahmed after scoring eight runs in the second over.

Matthew Breetzke’s stay on the crease was also a brief one, having departed after adding just eight runs to the total.

However, David Miller launched an offensive against the Pakistan bowlers after rebuilding the inning with captain Heinrich Klaasen.

The left-handed batter scored 82 off 40 deliveries, which included eight sixes and four fours.