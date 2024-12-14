Toss of third Pakistan-South Africa T20I delayed due to rain

JOHANNESBURG: The toss for the third T20I between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has been delayed due to lightning and rain.

The Proteas, having already secured the series, are looking to complete a whitewash. Meanwhile, Pakistan aims to achieve a win to conclude the series on a positive note.

It’s pertinent to mention that South Africa has achieved an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, and the dead rubber third T20I will be played in Johannesburg.

Pakistan’s opening batter Saim Ayub remained unbeaten on 98 to help Pakistan post 206/5 on the scoreboard after opting to bat first in the second PAK v SA game.

Pakistan were off to a dismal start as they lost captain Mohammad Rizwan after scoring 11 runs with just 16 runs on the board.

Star batter Babar Azam then joined Saim Ayub and shared an 87-run stand off 45 balls before Babar Azam was dismissed after playing a 20-ball 31.

After wrapping up the T20I series, Pakistan and South Africa will play a three-match ODI series.

The opening ODI will take place on December 17 in Paarl, while the second and third ODIs will be played in Cape Town and Johannesburg on December 19 and 22 respectively.

Pakistan and South Africa will then engage in a two-match Test series, which will kick off in Centurion on December 26, meanwhile, the second Test will start from January 3 in Cape Town.

Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed