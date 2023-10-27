PAK vs SA: Will rain play spoilsport in Chennai?

Pakistan is set to face South Africa in a must-win game today but the match is likely to be affected by the rain at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

According to The Weather Channel, cloudy weather is likely to persist throughout the day and chances of rain are low at Chennai stadium. “There is only a 2% chance of rain during the afternoon and 4% in the evening,” the weather department said.

This match is a must-win for the Pakistan cricket team as their World Cup campaign has gone heywire as they have suffered three consecutive losses.

Pakistan went into the Asia Cup in September as the No 1 ranked ODI side and they have been on nose-dive since.

Babar Azam’s side started their campaign on a winning note when they triumphed over the Netherlands by 81 runs. They registered their second consecutive win with a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka.

It all went downhill as they lost three matches on the trot. The side was humbled by hosts and arch-rivals India by seven wickets. They went on to lose to five-time winners Australia by 62 runs.

Pakistan then lost to Afghanistan by eight wickets. It was the first time that Green Shirts were beaten by the neighbouring country in ODIs.

Despite the ups and downs, Pakistan can still reach the semi-finals by winning all the remaining matches with a big margin to improve their net run rate which is currently at -0.400.