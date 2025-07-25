Pakistan announce squad for ODI, T20 series against West Indies

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to PCB, Mohammad Rizwan will lead Pakistan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies as the Men’s National Selection Committee named a 16-member ODI squad on Friday. The series will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad & Tobago on 8, 10 and 12 August.

Right-handed batter Hasan Nawaz is the only uncapped player in the ODI squad, while Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of the ODI squad.

Pakistan will also play three T20Is against the West Indies, scheduled on 31 July, 2 and 3 August, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, USA. Salman Ali Agha will captain the T20I side, while fast bowlers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi return to the squad in this format.

Following the conclusion of the three-match T20I series in Bangladesh, Pakistan will arrive in the USA on Sunday, 27 July.

Pakistan’s T20Is squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan’s ODIs squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Schedule: