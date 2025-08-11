West Indies win second ODI against Pakistan to level series

TRINIDAD: West Indies beat Pakistan by five-wickets with 10 balls to spare in the rain-reduced second one-day cricket international on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Leveling the three-match series at 1-1, Roston Chase’s 49 not out off 47 balls included two sixes and the winning boundary as West Indies scored 184-5 in 33.2 overs.

The hosts were chasing a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs under the DLS method after multiple rain interruptions saw Pakistan’s innings end at 171-7 in 37 overs. Right-arm fast bowler Jayden Seales took 3-23 in seven overs.

West Indies stumbled from 101-3 after 18 overs at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, to 111-5 off 24 overs, including the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford, who hit a 33-ball 45 with three sixes and four fours.

Chase and Greaves (26 off 31) shared a 77-run unbroken partnership for the sixth wicket.

West Indies earlier chose to bowl first and Hasan Nawaz again played a key role for the men in green with 36 not out off 30 deliveries, after his unbeaten 63 in the ODI opener.

Hasan’s knock on Sunday included three sixes — two of them in what turned out to be the last over of Pakistan’s innings after more rain. Hussain Talat got 31 off 32 balls but most Pakistan batters were much slower, including captain Mohammad Rizwan who was trapped lbw by Gudakesh Motie for a 38-ball 16.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI.

For the second game, the green team brought in Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed for Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

The hosts replaced Romario Shepherd with Justin Greaves for the second Pakistan vs West Indies ODI.

The third and final match of the ODI series will be played on Tuesday at the same stadium to decide the series.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Abrar Ahmed.

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(c) (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, and Jediah Blades.

