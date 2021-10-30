Pakistan sees 10 deaths, 658 more coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 28,441.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 658 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. The number of overall confirmed cases has reached 1,271,687.

Statistics 30 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,690

Positive Cases: 658

Positivity %: 1.44%

Deaths : 10

Patients on Critical Care: 1366 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 30, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 45,690 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 658 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID positivity ratio was recorded at 1.44 percent.

1,366 patients are still in critical condition in the hospitals across the country, while overall 1,220,105 have recovered including 931 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: NO COVID DEATH IN SINDH AS KARACHI CASES DECLINE

On Friday, the Sindh province had reported zero COVID-related death with Karachi also witnessing a declining trend of virus cases, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. The chief minister in a routine briefing on COVID situation had said that the province reported 353 virus cases during the last 24 hours besides also reporting zero deaths in the period. “305 more patients have recovered today,” Murad Ali Shah said adding that currently, 218 patients of COVID-19 are in critical condition.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!