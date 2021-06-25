Pakistan reports 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, 44 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: 44 more people have lost their lives to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, pushing the nationwide death toll to 22,152.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,052 new cases of the virus emerged during the said period. The overall number of the confirmed cases currently stands at 952,907.

Statistics 25 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 45,924

Positive Cases: 1052

Positivity % : 2.29%

Deaths : 44

As many as 45,924 samples were tested during this period, taking the country’s overall tests to 14,325,008.

It said Pakistan recorded Covid-19 infection rate at 2.29 during the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease since the first case of the pandemic was reported in Pakistan has climbed to 897,834 after 1,013 more people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

Mildy ill young COVID-19 patients report lasting symptoms

More than half of young adults with mild COVID-19 who self-isolated at home were still reporting troublesome after-effects six months later, a study from Norway published on Wednesday in Nature Medicine found.

The study included 312 COVID-19 survivors over age 16, with illnesses of varying severity. Overall, at six months, 189 patients, or 61%, reported persistent symptoms. Of the 61 patients between the ages of 16 and 30 who had only been mildly ill, 32 (52%) continued to have symptoms at six months, including loss of taste and smell (28%), fatigue (21%), trouble breathing (13%), impaired cognition (13%) and memory problems (11%).