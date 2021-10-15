Pakistan registers 1,086 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 1,086 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, lifting the overall number of the cases to 1,262,771, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) said on Friday.

Statistics 15 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,590

Positive Cases: 1086

Positivity %: 2.02%

Deaths : 27

Patients on Critical Care: 2132 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 15, 2021

27 more people lost their lives during the said period. The nationwide death toll has jumped to 28,228. As many as 53,590 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours out of which 1,086 turned out to be positive.

The infection rate was recorded at 2.02 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 2.11%.

There are a total 2,131 critical patients in hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding that overall 1,194,590 people have regained their health from the COVID-19, including 1,415 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 64,947,702 people have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine including 483,770 in last 24 hours. 34,809,848 people have been fully vaccinated while 510,705 received their second dose in the said period.

The number of total administered doses has reached 93,551,193 with 954,000 in the last 24 hours.

