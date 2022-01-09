Pakistan logs 1,572 new COVID-19 cases at 3.16pc positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: The fifth wave of the COVID-19 seems to be intensifying as Pakistan reported 1,572 fresh cases of infection during the past 24 hours.

According to the latest figures shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 49,658 samples were tested during this period, out of which 1,572 turned out to be positive, showing a national positivity rate of 3.16 per cent.

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 28,969 after seven more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours. The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 629.

With the emergence of the COVID-19 cases in the country, the vaccination campaign against the pandemic has also been geared up.

According to an AFP count based on official data, the tally of Covid-19 cases registered globally since the start of the pandemic have topped 300 million.

More than 13.5 million infections have been detected worldwide in the last week, a massive rise of 64 per cent over the previous seven days, averaging out at 1,938,395 new infections per day.

