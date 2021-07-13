Pakistan reports 1,590 COVID-19 infections in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan, pushing the country’s virus tally to 22,618.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 976,867 after the latest inclusion of the new infections.

Statistics 13 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,790

Positive Cases: 1590

Positivity % : 3.63%

Deaths : 21 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 13, 2021

The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 15,152,403 after 43,790 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The infection rate slightly dropped to 3.63 per cent from yesterday’s 3.84%

There are a total of 39,644 active cases in the country at present as 732 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 914,605.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan had said that Pakistan was facing the fourth COVID wave and urged the public to adopt SOPs and get vaccinated.

In a virtual media briefing, the health minister had said that there is a surge in COVID cases in the country as they face the fourth wave. “Public should strictly follow COVID SOPs,” he said.