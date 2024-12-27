Statistics department releases annual price report

ISLAMABAD: According to a recent report by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, several items in Pakistan have seen significant price increases, while others have become more affordable over the past year, ARY News reported.

According to the report, tomatoes in Pakistan have seen a notable price hike, with a 138.53 percent (pc) increase. The price of ladies’ sandals rose by 75.09pc, and potatoes became 61.17pc more expensive. Lentils, too, experienced a price surge, with chana dal increasing by 51.17pc and mung dal by 31.51pc.

Powdered milk saw a 25.62pc increase, while beef prices rose by 24.28pc. Garlic became 17.27pc more expensive, and cooked lentils went up by 15.10pc. Gas charges in Pakistan have also risen by 15.52pc, and firewood prices climbed by 13.14pc.

On the other hand, some essential items in Pakistan became cheaper. Flour decreased by 36.20pc, onions fell by 31.21pc, and chili powder became 20pc more affordable. Eggs saw a 12.89pc price reduction, and lentils (masoor) dropped by 11.18pc. Basmati rice became 7.98pc cheaper, and moong dal decreased by 6.27pc.

Fuel prices in Pakistan also saw a drop, with petrol becoming 5.64pc cheaper and diesel falling by 7.49pc.

Earlier, country’s average weekly inflation rate increased by 5.08 percent.

According to details, PBS has disclosed its weekly inflation data, indicating that 17 items have seen price increases, while 10 items have gained lower in rates.

The report specifies that, over the past month, the price of chicken rose by 22.47 percent, and tomatoes experienced a price increase of 20.75 percent.

In the same period, sugar prices increased by 2.19 percent, and the cost of one kilogram of edible oil rose by 1.17 percent.

Additionally, the Bureau of Statistics noted that the price of 2.50 kilograms of certain goods increased by 0.91 percent, while the price of one liter of edible oil went up by 0.74 percent.

Conversely, the report indicates that the prices of onions and potatoes decreased by 8.13 percent and 2.38 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, lentil mash became cheaper by 1.28 percent, chickpeas by 0.78 percent, and bananas by 0.68 percent.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics emphasized these trends in its latest monthly report.