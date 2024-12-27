Pakistan’s weekly inflation increased by 5.08pc

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) latest data shows that the country’s average weekly inflation rate increased by 5.08 percent, ARY News reported quoting PBS.

According to details, PBS has disclosed its weekly inflation data, indicating that 17 items have seen price increases, while 10 items have gained lower in rates.

The report specifies that, over the past month, the price of chicken rose by 22.47 percent, and tomatoes experienced a price increase of 20.75 percent.

In the same period, sugar prices increased by 2.19 percent, and the cost of one kilogram of edible oil rose by 1.17 percent.

Additionally, the Bureau of Statistics noted that the price of 2.50 kilograms of certain goods increased by 0.91 percent, while the price of one liter of edible oil went up by 0.74 percent.

Conversely, the report indicates that the prices of onions and potatoes decreased by 8.13 percent and 2.38 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, lentil mash became cheaper by 1.28 percent, chickpeas by 0.78 percent, and bananas by 0.68 percent.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics emphasized these trends in its latest monthly report.

Earlier, PBS reported a 0.38 percent rise in weekly inflation, bringing the annual inflation rate to 4.64 percent.

According to the report, prices of 15 essential items surged over the week. Tomatoes recorded the highest increase at 56.66 percent, followed by garlic at 1.40 percent. Prices for a 2.5 kg tin of ghee rose by 0.95 percent, 5 liters of cooking oil by 0.79 percent, and sugar by 0.23 percent.

Meanwhile, 13 items saw a price drop, including onions, which became 4.16 percent cheaper, and potatoes, with a 3.83 percent decline. Eggs were 2.72 percent cheaper, chickpea lentils dropped by 0.98 percent, wheat flour by 0.76 percent, and bananas by 0.56 percent.

Prices of 23 items remained stable during the week.