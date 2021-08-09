Pakistan sees 4,040 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 4,040 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported quoting the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,071,620 after the emergence of 4,040 new infections. Overall 964,404 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.54 per cent.

Statistics 9 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,528

Positive Cases: 4040

Positivity % : 7.54%

Deaths : 53 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 9, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 53 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,918, the NCOC said, adding that 3,805 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,501,934 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 53,528 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 400,400 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 364,680 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 148,619 cases. Islamabad, 90,660, Balochistan, 31,177, AJK, 27,288 and GB have reported 8,796 new infections, so far.