Pakistan: 435 Covid-19 cases, one death reported in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: A surge of Covid-19 cases witnessed in Pakistan with 435 infections in last 24 hours, while a death reported in the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan’s coronavirus test positivity ratio remained 3.19 percent in last 24 hours as 13,644 diagnostic tests were conducted across the country, the National Institute of Health (NIH) shared.

According to the NIH 87 patients have been in precarious condition across the country, while the overall case count has soared to 1,533,482.

Health experts have feared another wave of coronavirus cases across the country.

Covid-19 death toll in Pakistan reached to 30,386 with one more death by the disease in the country. The country have presently overall 4,231 active cases of the pandemic.

The National Institute of Health earlier shared that the cases count has increased across the country, particularly in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif restored National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), an umbrella body that led Pakistan’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The step was taken after emergence of a new sub-variant of Omicron strain of coronavirus, in the country.

Pakistan on May 9 reported the country’s first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.

The national health officials have recently confirmed emergence of another coronavirus sub-variant B.4,B.5 in the country.

According to the National Institute of Health sources the cases of B.4,B.5, a sub-varianat Omicron strain of coronavirus, are regularly being reported in country.

The new variant rapidly spread but has not been more lethal, sources said.

All Covid-19 vaccines are effective against Covid-19 sub-variant B.4,B.5., NIH stated.

Comments