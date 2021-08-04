Pakistan reports 4,722 new COVID-19 cases, 46 deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has registered 4,722 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Wednesday.

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,047,999, including 945,829 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.22 per cent.

Statistics 4 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,398

Positive Cases: 4722

Positivity % : 8.22%

Deaths : 46 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 4, 2021

The COVID-19 claimed 46 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,575, the NCOC said, adding that 3,858 people are in critical condition.

Overall 16,215,728 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus including 57,398 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: TARGET OF 1 MILLION VACCINATIONS IN 1 DAY ACHIEVED, ASAD UMAR REVELS



Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 389,699 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 359,321 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 145,862 cases. Islamabad, 88,676, Balochistan, 30,749, AJK, 25,301 and GB have reported 8,391 new infections, so far.

On Tuesday, Federal planning minister Asad Umar had announced that the country achieved one million Covid vaccinations in one day mark as the country jabbed 1.72 million people yesterday (Monday).