Former Pakistani foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri said Pakistan is actively working to help bridge differences between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that ongoing negotiations would eventually lead to a lasting peace agreement between the two countries.

Speaking in an event hosted by Fauzia Kaauri in honor of visiting former foreign minister, Kasuri said Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts are focused on reducing tensions and encouraging dialogue between Washington and Tehran at a time when both sides face political and strategic pressures.

“We were hoping there would soon be an announcement regarding peace, but unfortunately there hasn’t been one yet,” Kasuri said. He argued that despite the absence of a formal settlement, the current ceasefire remains preferable to open conflict because it has significantly reduced casualties and prevented further escalation.

Kasuri said both the United States and Iran have reasons to continue negotiations. He noted that President Donald Trump faces domestic political pressure ahead of upcoming elections and wants to demonstrate that U.S. objectives have been achieved, while Iran is equally determined to show that it has not been defeated.

“I don’t think the United States and Iran really have an option other than continuing talks,” he said.

The former foreign minister highlighted Pakistan’s unique position as a country maintaining friendly relations with both Washington and Tehran. He said Islamabad has historically sought to bring the two sides closer together and is continuing that role under the current government.

“There are very few countries that can engage both the United States and Iran in a constructive manner,” Kasuri said, adding that Pakistan is proud to serve as a facilitator for peace efforts.

Kasuri warned that prolonged instability in the region could have severe global consequences, particularly for energy supplies and food security. He said disruptions in oil, gas and fertilizer markets could worsen humanitarian crises and increase the risk of starvation in vulnerable countries.

“The people who suffer most from conflict are the poor,” he said. “If this situation continues, the consequences for many countries could be devastating.”

His remarks come as diplomatic efforts to secure a broader U.S.-Iran understanding continue. Recent negotiations have focused on extending a fragile ceasefire, reopening shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and launching discussions on Iran’s nuclear program. U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reportedly reached a tentative framework for a 60-day extension of the ceasefire, but final approval from both governments is still pending. Officials from both sides say significant differences remain over sanctions relief, uranium enrichment and long-term security arrangements.