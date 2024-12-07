Pakistan activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate citizens

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate its citizens stranded in Syria amid the ongoing conflict between rebels and the Syrian government, ARY News reported.

“In view of the ongoing developments and evolving situation in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Syria,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistani nationals in Syria and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU at the following telephone/Email:

Phone No: 051-9207887; Email: [email protected]

Meanwhile the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus remains actively engaged to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Syria.

Earlier on Friday, Pakistan warned its citizens against unnecessarily travelling to Syria amid the ongoing conflict between rebels and Syrian government.

“In view of the recent developments and evolving situation in Syria, Pakistan nationals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel or visit to Syria until the situation improves,” the Foreign Office said in a travel advisory.

It added that those currently in Syria are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain in contact with the Embassy of Pakistan in Damascus.

The Foreign Office also provided contact details through which the embassy can be approached. Cell/Whatsapp: +963 987 127 822; +963 990 138 972; Email: [email protected].