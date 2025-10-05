Pakistan says actively engaged for return of citizens in Israel custody

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign ministry has said that the country is actively engaged with international partners to ensure safety and prompt repatriation of its citizens, illegally detained by the Israeli forces from Global Sumud Flotilla.

In a statement the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, it is confirmed that former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health.

“We have been further informed that, in accordance with local legal procedure, Senator Mushtaq will be presented before a court”.

“Upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a fast-track basis”, foreign ministry stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously coordinated the safe return of individuals who were disembarked earlier.

“We express our profound gratitude to the brotherly countries that assisted in the repatriation of our citizens”.

The Foreign Office statement further stated that the Government of Pakistan remains committed to the protection of all its citizens abroad and anticipates the completion of this repatriation process within coming days.