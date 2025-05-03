My Instagram has turned into Abhinandan: Adnan Siddiqui

Pakistani renowned actor Adnan Siddiqui has taken a jab after his Instagram account was blocked in India following the Pahalgam incident in the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.

The actor drawn comparison of his Instagram blocking event to the capture of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian government blocked several Pakistani celebrities following Pahalgam incident, which killed 26 people, escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Indian government recently blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani stars, including singer Atif Aslam, cricketers Shahid Afridi and Babar Azam, and actors Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Fawad Khan.

Other affected celebrities include Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Momina Mustehsan, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly.

When Indian users attempted to access these accounts, they encounter a message stating, “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Adnan Siddiqui shared a screenshot of his Instagram, captioning it with a witty remark: “My Insta has turned into Abhinandan—caught as soon as it crossed the border. But India forgot, the party has just begun!” His humorous reference to Abhinandan , who was captured by Pakistan in 2019 after his jet was shot down.

The move followed India’s earlier ban on 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News, and Geo News.