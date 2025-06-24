Pakistan, ADB sign women inclusive finance programme agreement

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an agreement for the Women Inclusive Finance Sector Programme.

Spokesperson on economic affairs said that under the deal, ADB will provide $350 million, comprising a $300 million policy-based loan and a $50 million intermediary loan.

The programme aims to empower women by offering opportunities in business, employment, and other economic ventures.

The agreement was signed by Additional Secretary Sabina Qureshi on behalf of Pakistan, while ADB’s Project Leader Dinesh Raj Shivakoti represented the bank.

Earlier this month, Pakistan and the Asain Development Banl signed a USD$ 300 million “Improved Resource Mobilization And Utilization Reform Program (Subprogram II)” loan agreement.

The Government of Pakistan and Asian Development Bank signed a $300 million loan agreement for the “Improved Resource Mobilisation and Utilization Reform Program (Subprogram-II)”. Statements were made from both sides.

Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary of the Economic Affairs Division, and Ms. Emma Fan, Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, ADB signed the Loan Agreement. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Government of Pakistan and the bank.