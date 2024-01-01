Resolution seeking ‘severe punishment’ for propaganda against army adopted

ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Monday passed a unanimous resolution, recommending ‘severe punishment’ for “negative and malicious propaganda” against the armed forces of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The resolution, moved by PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, earlier demanded a 10-year disqualification from public office for those “found involved in negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces”.

However, the Senator said he had amended the resolution to remove the demand for a 10-year disqualification and sought action “in accordance with the law”.

The resolution expressed deep concern over the “negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms”.

According to the text of the amended resolution, “Cognizant of the huge sacrifices of Armed forces and other security agencies in the war against terror and for the Defence and protection of the country’s borders; Acknowledging the fact that strong army and other security agencies is indispensable for the Defence of the country, especially in view of the hostile neighborhood; Expressing deep concern on the negative and malicious propaganda against the armed forces and other security agencies on various social media platforms; The Senate of Pakistan, therefore, recommends to the Government to take necessary steps to award severe punishment as per law”.

BAP Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri moved another resolution recommending the government to take immediate steps to cater needs of all students with diverse cultural backgrounds and to reform the higher education curriculum to apprise students of the consequences and risks of drug usage.

It also demanded to devise a monitoring mechanism in all the universities for enforcement of the ‘Policy on Drug and Tobacco Abuse in Higher Education Institutions 2021’ in letter and spirit.

Another resolution of PTI Senator Seemee Ezdi was not taken up due to the absence of lawmaker which recommended the government to prioritize climate change projects in its development Budget and allocate sufficient funds for climate change adaptation.