Thursday, July 15, 2021
Web Desk

Pakistan to host Afghan leaders for peace talks: sources

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to accelerate the intra-Afghan peace process following the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country, the Pakistan government has decided to host prominent Afghan leaders for peace talks, ARY News reported.

According to a report by the Voice of America, Pakistan has taken the diplomatic step to avoid an expected civil war and violence in the neighboring country after sudden withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Islamabad wanted to end the prevailing uncertain situation in the country.

Afghan soil could be used against the neighboring countries amid the current anarchy in the country, warned the sources.

Sources privy to the development said that the peace conference will be held in Pakistan between July 17th to 19th.

Meanwhile, taking to social networking website, Twitter, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that Pakistan is making efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan. He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had held telephonic conversation with Afghanistan’s former president Hamid Karzai.

 

The information minister also confirmed that Pakistan is hosting a special conference on Afghan issue, adding that the details of the meeting will be disclosed soon.

