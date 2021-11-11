Pakistan, Afghanistan hold delegation-level talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan on Thursday held delegation-level talks to discuss bilateral matters besides the issues of regional stability.

During delegation-level talks, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while underlining Pakistan’s commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan, also reaffirmed the country’s resolve to strengthen bilateral relations in all areas.

The foreign minister, in a meeting with acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi here, highlighted Pakistan’s continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

The acting foreign minister was accompanied by a high-level delegation including acting ministers for industry and commerce as well as finance and deputy minister of aviation.

Foreign Minister Qureshi was accompanied by Minister of Aviation Sarwar Khan, advisers on finance and commerce, Shaukat Tarin and Razzak Dawood and other senior officials.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again urged the international community to engage with the Afghanistan interim government to avert the human crisis.

Addressing a Troika Plus Meeting in Islamabad, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi said nobody wishes to see a relapse into civil war; no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability; everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively and; we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis.

The minister said all of us have common concerns related to Afghanistan and also have a shared interest in the country’s peace and stability. And to bring that about, is a shared responsibility.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed confidence that Troika Plus’s engagement with the new Afghan government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote sustainable economic development and help constrict space for terrorist outfits operating from and within Afghanistan.

