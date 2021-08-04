Wednesday, August 4, 2021
India ‘bars’ 5 reporters entry to Pakistan ahead of AJK assembly inaugural

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has Wednesday called India out for having refused at least five of its journalists an entry to Pakistan who were meant to cover August 5 poll to elect the region’s prime minister, ARY News reported.

Taking earlier today to his official Twitter account, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “India has refused to allow five foreign journalists permission to visit Pak, they were supposed to attend 5th August session of Azad Kashmir Assembly.”

Adding to his critique on the neighbor government, as the two countries share decades-long animosity, the federal minister said “…so much of #FreedomofExpression”.

We want India to allow independent Journalists to visit IOK [Indian Occupied Kashmir] and let them report facts, the information minister said as AJK assembly readies to elect its new premier today who will hold the inaugural session on Aug 5 (tomorrow).

PTI, joint opposition candidates vying for AJK assembly speaker, deputy slots

Earlier yesterday, the election for speaker and deputy speaker of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly were too claimed by the federally ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
 
The election for speaker and deputy speaker were held through secret balloting and before that Speaker AJK Assembly Shah Ghulam Qadir would administer the oath to the newly elected members.
 
PTI nominated Anwar ul Haq for speaker’s slot while Chaudhry Riaz Gujjar, contested for the deputy speaker. Both won.
