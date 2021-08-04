India ‘bars’ 5 reporters entry to Pakistan ahead of AJK assembly inaugural

ISLAMABAD: Federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry has Wednesday called India out for having refused at least five of its journalists an entry to Pakistan who were meant to cover August 5 poll to elect the region’s prime minister, ARY News reported.

Taking earlier today to his official Twitter account, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said, “India has refused to allow five foreign journalists permission to visit Pak, they were supposed to attend 5th August session of Azad Kashmir Assembly.”

India has refused to allow five foreign journalists permission to visit Pak, they were supposed to attend 5th August session of Azad Kashmir Assembly, so much of #FreedomofExpression we want India to allow independent Journalists to visit IOK and let them report facts — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 4, 2021

Adding to his critique on the neighbor government, as the two countries share decades-long animosity, the federal minister said “…so much of #FreedomofExpression”.

We want India to allow independent Journalists to visit IOK [Indian Occupied Kashmir] and let them report facts, the information minister said as AJK assembly readies to elect its new premier today who will hold the inaugural session on Aug 5 (tomorrow).

