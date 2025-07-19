web analytics
Pakistan's JF-17C, C-130 win big in UK at RIAT 2025

Pakistan Air Force aircraft have won global awards at the world-renowned air show the Royal International Air Tattoo Show 2025 held in the United Kingdom.

The PAF’s C-130 grabbed first position at the show as it was awarded the Concours d’Elegance Trophy award.

The Pakistani JF-17C Block III aircraft, who taught the Indian Air Force a lesson during Marka-e-Haq, clinched the “Spirit of the Meet” Trophy.

These awards were given in recognition of the aircraft’s excellent flying and technical skills. The JF-17C Block III aircraft travelled from Pakistan to the United Kingdom through continuous, non-stop air-to-air refueling.

The fighter jet represents Pakistan’s advanced defence technology. This global success has made Pakistan’s aviation sector proud.

This success, at a prestigious air show like the Royal International Air Tattoo, is proof of the recognition of the capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force.

Pakistan’s Growing Defence Industry

