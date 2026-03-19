Pakistan Air Traffic Control Diverts 30 Planes from Iran War Zone

KARACHI – In a high-stakes display of professional expertise and quick thinking, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Control (ATC) successfully averted a potential international catastrophe by preventing 30 passenger aircraft from entering an active war zone in Iranian airspace.

The crisis unfolded within the Karachi Flight Information Region (FIR) when a severe weather system forced dozens of international flights off their designated paths. The affected aircraft, arriving from and departing to destinations including Saudi Arabia and Dubai, found themselves battling turbulent conditions near the Pak-Iran border.

A Critical Communication Breakdown

According to aviation sources, the situation was exacerbated by a total communication failure from the Iranian side. Despite repeated attempts by Karachi ATC to coordinate with Tehran Air Traffic Control, no response was received.

With the Iranian airspace currently designated as a War Zone and closed to civil aviation, the drifting aircraft faced the dual threat of extreme weather and the risk of being targeted or intercepted upon entering restricted territory.

Precision Under Pressure: The Rescue Operation

The most critical sector identified was the route stretching from Kalat toward Panjgur and Gwadar. Pilots reported losing control due to the intensity of the storm, with many informing the tower that proceeding eastward was impossible.

“The aircraft were losing their headings and drifting dangerously toward the Iranian border. Because the eastern route was blocked by the storm, the planes were being funneled toward the restricted war zone,” a source familiar with the incident stated.

The Karachi ATC West Sector controllers took immediate charge, utilizing advanced navigational guidance to:

Prevent Unauthorized Entry: Actively diverted planes away from the “red line” of the Iranian border.

Safe Vectoring: Provided alternative headings to pilots, helping them navigate through pockets of clear air within the storm.

Route Restoration: Successfully stabilized the flight paths and guided all 30 aircraft back to their original, safe corridors.

The timely intervention by the Karachi Flight Information Region has been hailed as a major success in aviation safety. By maintaining composure during the communication blackout with Tehran, the Pakistani controllers ensured that a chaotic weather event did not escalate into a geopolitical or human tragedy.

All 30 aircraft eventually reached their destinations or continued their journeys safely, credit to the vigilance of the men and women monitoring the radars in Karachi.