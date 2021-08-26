Pakistan airlifted 1,335 foreigners from Kabul in 24 flights since Aug 15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has helped 1,335 foreigners of many countries operating in Afghanistan evacuate the country starting the same day the Taliban took over the Kabul’s presidential palace on August 15, ARY News reported Thursday.

In the flight operations spanning from August 15- to 24 period, Pakistani foreign ministry mission in Kabul has run 24 evacuation flights wherein among Paksitani nationals, were a total of 1,335 foriegners of various countries.

Among the foreign evacuees, 15 belonged to Belgium, 43 to Denmark, 14 to Canada, 40 of Holland. Separately Turkey’s 42 people, two Britishers and 11 US nationals were also amonsgt the evacuees.

The foreign ministry numbers confirm three United Nations employees were also airlifted from Kabul to be flown into Islamabad.

A total of more than 30 countries benefited from the Pakistani evacuation exercise carried out in Kabul post Aug. 15, said the ministry.

Bulgaria, France, Gernmany, Greece, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Philippines, and South African residents were also amongst those to be airlifted.

It may be noted that in the incoming Pakistani flights to Islamabad there have been 874 Afghans as well. On the other hand, there have been 521 Afghans based in Pakistan flew back to their country of origin.

US on pace to complete Afghan pullout by Aug 31, Biden told G7

Key to note that the US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders that the United States is on pace to complete the US pullout from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 depending on cooperation from the Taliban, the White House said.

Biden sent thousands of U.S. troops to the Kabul airport after the Taliban took over the city and much of the country less than two weeks ago.

The nearly 6,000 U.S. troops are helping to evacuate American citizens and Afghans and to protect the airport so other countries can evacuate their citizens as well.

The Pentagon made the recommendation that Biden stick to his Aug. 31 target date on Monday, U.S. officials said.