web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, November 24, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Pakistan Airport Authority says operations continuing as usual

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) spokesperson confirmed that the airport operations were continuing smoothly across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the statement came after the various reports surfaced that the international passengers were being delayed for up to 72 hours at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The PAA spokesperson addressed these reports, stating the overall operation of airports remains unaffected.

“Operations are continuing as usual at all airports, including Islamabad,” the spokesperson reassured.

Read more: Brazilian woman arrested at Karachi airport with cocaine worth over Rs13mln

The spokesperson also clarified that there would be no disruption in services at any of Pakistan’s airports.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.