Pakistan Airport Authority says operations continuing as usual

The Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA) spokesperson confirmed that the airport operations were continuing smoothly across the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the statement came after the various reports surfaced that the international passengers were being delayed for up to 72 hours at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

The PAA spokesperson addressed these reports, stating the overall operation of airports remains unaffected.

“Operations are continuing as usual at all airports, including Islamabad,” the spokesperson reassured.

The spokesperson also clarified that there would be no disruption in services at any of Pakistan’s airports.