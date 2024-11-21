Brazilian woman arrested at Karachi airport with cocaine worth over Rs13mln

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Thursday in an operation at Jinnah International airport in Karachi, arrested a Brazilian woman with cocaine, ARY News reported.

As per details, ANF recovered 1.396 kilograms of cocaine valued at Rs13.9 million from a Brazilian woman, who arrived at Karachi airport via private airline.

According to the ANF, the woman concealed narcotics in plastic bags. The ANF has registered a case against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Earlier in October, a passenger named Iqbal Hussain bound to board a flight to Jeddah from Peshawar airport was arrested for possessing 1.210 kg of ICE drugs in his luggage.

Read more: Two passengers arrested for smuggling drugs abroad

Officials revealed that the drug was skillfully concealed by the passenger in the inner layers of the bags, and sweets, respectively.

However, the ASF personnel, after searching the luggage of both passengers, foiled the smuggling attempt by recovering a total of 2.376 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine].

The arrested individuals after the initial investigation were handed over to ANF officials along with the recovered drugs as evidence for further legal action.