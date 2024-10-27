Two passengers arrested for smuggling drugs abroad

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted operations at Islamabad and Peshawar airports and recovered a total of 2.376 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine] from the possession of the passengers traveling abroad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the ASF officials suspect the presence of drugs in the luggage of a passenger, named Sher Khan, traveling to Doha from a flight at Islamabad International Airport, upon further inspection a total of 1.166 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine] has been recovered.

In the second operation at Peshawar Airport, a passenger named Iqbal Hussain bound to board a flight to Jeddah was arrested for possessing 1.210 kg of ICE drugs in his luggage.

Officials revealed that the drug was skillfully concealed by the passenger in the inner layers of the bags, and sweets, respectively.

However, the ASF personnel, after searching the luggage of both passengers, foiled the smuggling attempt by recovering a total of 2.376 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine].

The arrested individuals after the initial investigation were handed over to ANF officials along with the recovered drugs as evidence for further legal action.