web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 27, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Two passengers arrested for smuggling drugs abroad

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Airport Security Force (ASF) conducted operations at Islamabad and Peshawar airports and recovered a total of 2.376 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine] from the possession of the passengers traveling abroad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the details, the ASF officials suspect the presence of drugs in the luggage of a passenger, named Sher Khan, traveling to Doha from a flight at Islamabad International Airport, upon further inspection a total of 1.166 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine] has been recovered.

In the second operation at Peshawar Airport, a passenger named Iqbal Hussain bound to board a flight to Jeddah was arrested for possessing 1.210 kg of ICE drugs in his luggage.

READ: ANF nabs 10 suspects, recovers 643 kg drugs across Pakistan

Officials revealed that the drug was skillfully concealed by the passenger in the inner layers of the bags, and sweets, respectively.

However, the ASF personnel, after searching the luggage of both passengers, foiled the smuggling attempt by recovering a total of 2.376 kg of ICE [Crystal methamphetamine].

The arrested individuals after the initial investigation were handed over to ANF officials along with the recovered drugs as evidence for further legal action.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.