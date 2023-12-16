Pakistan airports are likely to equipped with e-gates facility

In a bid to streamline the immigration process for passengers, Pakistan soon to introduce e-gates at Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad airports, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing airport sources.

According to the details, the authorities of Pakistan are currently engaged in discussion with the relevant company for the installation of e-gates at three international airports in the country.

Sources close to the development claimed that the e-gates are soon to be installed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore, and Islamabad International Airport, enhancing self-immigration services for its passengers.

Similar to airports in developing countries in other regions, travelers at the designated airports in Pakistan will have the convenience of utilizing automated self-service immigration, Sources said.

The initiative will eliminate the need for queues and allow smooth passage through the e-gates.