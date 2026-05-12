ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has launched a daycare facility at Jinnah International Airport to support female employees working at the airport.

According to the authority, the daycare centre was inaugurated by the Director General of the Pakistan Airports Authority following the establishment of a similar facility at the organisation’s headquarters.

Officials of the Pakistan Airports Authority said the newly established childcare centre will be available for the children of all working mothers employed at the airport. The facility will initially cater to children aged between three months and three years and will operate from 9am to 5pm during the first phase.

The authority added that plans are under consideration to expand the daycare centre into a 24-hour facility in the near future to better accommodate employees working in shifts at the airport.

Separately, the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) decided to introduce an electric cart service across the country’s airports to enhance passenger convenience.

In the first phase, the service would be launched at airports in Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Multan. The authority hadinvited tenders for the provision of electric passenger mobility cart services. The facility would enable travellers to move between parking areas and concourse halls, while return trips from terminal buildings to parking zones will also be covered.

According to Director Commercial Rabia Salmi passengers would be able to book the electric carts via a mobile application. She added that the initiative would significantly ease travel for passengers, particularly the elderly.