Pakistan resumes flight operation

Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has officially announced the resumption of its airspace for all domestic and international flights after reaching an agreement on a ceasefire with India, ARY News reported.

According to the reports, the Pakistan Airports Authority has directed all airports across the country to be completely operational, allowing airlines to resume normal flight schedules.

The decision follows a postponement of flight operations due to sensitive security concerns amid military tensions in the region.

Passengers are urged to check with their respective airlines regarding the updated flight schedules.

This action highlights a return to standard aviation operations and is expected to lessen travel disturbances resulting from earlier airspace restrictions.

Earlier, the Pakistan Airports Authority announced that the country’s airspace would remain closed to all flights until 12 noon on May 11, 2025, due to rising tensions with India.

As per details, the initial closure was set until May 10, but authorities extended it to ensure national security. It was worth mentioning that Pakistan launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted several strategic installations, state media reported.

Seven sites in India were targeted, including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base, Rajasthan air base, and the BrahMos storage site, security sources said. The operation was launched in retaliation for Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier, late Friday, India fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan; however, all assets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, a military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.