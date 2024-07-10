Pakistan airports to get e-gates for immigration

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) announced its plans to install e-gates at different airports of the country to facilitate faster immigration processing for passengers, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the PCCA spokesperson said that the e-gates will enable swift clearance, similar to international standards.

The spokesman said that initially, the e-gates will be installed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, and Islamabad International Airport.

The PCCA maintained that the passengers would scan their passports at e-gates, adding that the facility is aimed at reducing wait times and enhancing the overall travel experience.

The PCAA invited bids from technology companies to install the advanced gates, with a deadline of August 13 for submissions

A team from the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements at Karachi and Islamabad airports.

The aviation security assessment, conducted by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) at Islamabad and Karachi Airports, was led by Senior Director GCAA UAE, Mr. Abdullah Al Kaabi, and hosted by PCAA.

During the assessment, the team inspected various aviation security areas at both airports, including passenger and baggage screening, cargo, and catering security.

They also assessed airlines operating directly to the UAE, ground handling agents, regulated cargo agents, and catering companies.