Pakistan, Alibaba Group sign MoUs for digital transformation

BEIJING: Several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements were signed between Alibaba Group and Pakistani public and private sector entities.

The MoUs were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to the headquarters of Alibaba Group in Hangzhou.

These MoUs aim at accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation and technological advancement in partnership with Alibaba Group.

On the special initiative of the Prime Minister, Chairman Joe Tsai agreed to sign a comprehensive strategic framework agreement between the Government of Pakistan and Alibaba Group.

The framework aims to accelerate Pakistan’s digital transformation through initiatives in AI, cloud solutions, digital trade, SME empowerment, fintech, and healthcare innovation.

During the meeting, Chairman Joe Tsai appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role and efforts for regional and global peace and stability. He acknowledged the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to digital transformation, technological innovation, and creating an enabling environment for international investment in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential in the digital economy, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, fintech, cloud computing, and innovation-driven entrepreneurship. He underscored the Government’s firm resolve to empower Pakistani youth through technology, skills development, and global partnerships.

Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Alibaba’s long-term commitment to partnering with Pakistan and termed the signing of this partnership as an important milestone in strengthening Pakistan–China economic and technological cooperation.