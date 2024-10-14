Pakistan all set to hold SCO summit as foreign delegates start arriving

Pakistan is all set to host 23rd meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Islamabad from Tuesday as foreign delegations started arriving in the federal capital.

A 76-member Russian delegation and seven representatives of the SCO reached Pakistan. Separately, a four-member official delegation from India also arrived in Pakistan.

A 15-member delegation from China, a 4-member delegation from Kyrgyzstan and a two-member delegation from Iran also reached Islamabad for SCO summit.

Who’s attending the summit?

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the names of the top leaders of the member countries who will be attending the SCO summit.

The FO said that the member states will be represented by the prime ministers of China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as well as the first vice president of Iran and external affairs minister of India.

The prime minister of Mongolia (observer state), along with the deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers and the foreign minister of Turkmenistan (special guest), will also take part in the meeting.

The foreign office said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the SCO summit in his capacity of the current chair of the CHG.

He will also hold important bilateral meetings with visiting heads of delegation on the sidelines of the summit.

The SCO meeting will discuss ongoing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, environment, socio-cultural linkages and review the performance of the Organization.

The participants will adopt important organizational decisions to further enhance cooperation among SCO member states and approve the budget of the organization.

Over 10,000 law enforcers deployed for security

The government has made extensive preparations for the event while focusing on both security and beautification of Islamabad.

Moreover, the federal government has deployed over 10,000 police personnel for the security of about 900 delegates.

The Army has already been called in to provide security for the event. Rangers have already been deployed in the capital.

The government has announced three days’ holidays for public offices, educational institutions, and commercial centres in Islamabad.

All marriage halls will also remain closed to ensure smooth proceedings of the SCO summit.

The metro bus service in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will remain suspended during the summit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar said on Sunday all arrangements had been made to host the moot.